“We drafted DeWanna in 2009, and together we won championships in 2009 and 2014,” Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said.

“We watched as she became a sixth woman of the year, All-Star, all-WNBA player, and most importantly a mother. Ultimately, she has decided the next stage of her career does not include us and we wish her the best. She and her daughters, Cali and Demi, will always remain a part of the Mercury family.”

Bonner missed the 2017 season because she was pregnant.

Bonner was an unrestricted free agent, but by doing a sign-and-trade she was able to potentially earn an extra $30,000 as the new maximum salary in the collective bargaining agreement is $215,000. If she had just signed with Connecticut the maximum she would have been able to earn would have been $185,000.

The Mercury still have a lot of room to make moves with only a half-dozen players under contract. Taurasi, Briann January, Alanna Smith, Brianna Turner and Sophie Cunningham are all signed. Brittney Griner was given the core designation by the team.

