Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals for Connecticut (8-9), which has won five of its last seven games. Jasmine Thomas, averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists, did not play due to plantar fasciitis.
Both teams shot below 35% from the field, and the Liberty turned it over 18 times.
Kia Nurse, coming off the bench for the first time this season, scored 18 points for New York (2-14), which didn’t have a starter score in double figures. Rookie Jazmine Jones sank a running 3-pointer from midcourt to beat the third-quarter buzzer, pulling New York within 52-48.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.