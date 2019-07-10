WASHINGTON — Brittney Griner had 25 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 91-68 on Wednesday for their fifth win in six games.

Briann January added 18 points and six rebounds for Phoenix (7-6).

Tianna Hawkins led Washington (9-5) with 24 points and seven rebounds. Washington forward Elena Delle Donne did not play after suffering a nasal fracture during the first quarter against Los Angeles on Sunday.

ACES 74, FEVER 71

INDIANAPOLIS — Liz Cambage had 19 points and six rebounds to help Las Vegas beat Indiana.

Kayla McBride and Kelsey Plum each added 14 points for Las Vegas (10-5).

Candice Dupree led Indiana (6-10) with 13 points.

DREAM 78, SUN 75

ATLANTA — Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points and Elizabeth Williams had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds in Atlanta’s victory over Connecticut.

Renee Montgomery added 12 points for Atlanta (4-10).

Courtney Williams led Connecticut (9-6) with 13 points.

