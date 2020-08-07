Kennedy Burke’s 3-pointer with 5:57 reduced Indiana’s deficit to 76-73 with 5:57 left to play. Candice Dupree then made 1 of 2 foul shots to make it a two-point game, but Fowles responded with a pair of foul shots and a basket to blunt the Fever comeback. Fowles scored 21 points.
Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell each scored 15 points for the Fever and Teaira McCowan scored 11 points with 12 rebounds.
Indiana now has dropped three of its last four.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.