Brunson, who won four of her five WNBA championships with the Lynx, sat out the 2019 season while recovering from a concussion and pondering her future. The 38-year-old will become the second player in franchise history to have her jersey retired, joining Lindsay Whalen. Brunson appeared in five All-Star games and went to the WNBA finals eight times in 15 seasons. With 57 postseason victories, Brunson has the most in league history.