Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points and Natalie Achonwa scored 14 for Indiana (5-7). Julie Allemand had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Fever dominated the paint, outrebounding the Storm 46-30.
Jewell Loyd scored 14 of her 35 points in the third quarter to keep Seattle in it. Breanna Stewart scored 18 points on 5-of-18 shooting and Natasha Howard added 11 points.
Seattle was off to its best start to a season in franchise history.
