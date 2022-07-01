Cambage, Ogwumike each score 21 points in Sparks' 500th win

ARLINGTON, Texas — Liz Cambage had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Nneka Ogwumike also scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 97-89 on Friday night.
Samuelson made a contested layup in the lane to give Los Angeles a 92-85 lead and Toliver sank a deep 3-pointer to make it 95-87.
Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (9-12) with 23 points. Marina Mabrey added 17 points, Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Allisha Gray scored 10 points.
The Wings, who led 49-46 at halftime, have lost three straight games.
