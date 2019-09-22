A’Ja Wilson added 21 points and eight rebounds, while Kayla McBride had 18 points.

League MVP Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 22 points. Kristi Toliver added 14 points, while Aerial Powers chipped in 13.

After falling behind 33-31 midway through the second quarter, the Aces used a 12-0 run in a four-minute span to open up a 10-point lead and never looked back.

The Aces carried the momentum into the second half, opening the third quarter on a 13-6 run.

The Mystics, who set a franchise high with 103 points in Game 2 and had scored at least 90 points in eight of their last 10 games, fell to 0-6 when scoring less than 79 points this season. Washington which is 26-0 when scoring 85 or more points this season, finished the game hitting just 38.6 percent (27 of 70) from the floor.

The Aces, who had lost seven of nine prior to their series-saving win, finished 35 of 72 (48.6 percent) from the floor, including 6 of 14 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

Mystics: Emma Messeman, who set a playoff career high with 30 points on 11 of 19 shooting in Game 2 and had 57 points on 23-for-37 shooting from the field in the first two games, was held to just six points. Messeman shot a blistering 63.6 percent (7 of 11) from 3-point range in Games 1 and 2, but couldn’t find her rhythm in Game 3, going 3-for-8 from the floor and 0 of 2 from beyond the arc.

Aces: After coming off the bench in the first two games of the series, Kelsey Plum resumed her starting role at the point for Las Vegas. Plum, who missed a potential game-tying shot at the end of Game 1, facilitated the offense well, dishing nine assists while scoring nine points.

SIXTH SENSE

WNBA 6th Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby, who averaged a career high 11.0 points during the regular season, continued her stellar play off the bench for the Aces. Hamby hit 4 of 5 from the floor, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range for 10 points. Hamby is now 14 of 22 from the floor over the first three games of the series.

CAMBAGE CLOSER

Cambage slammed the door on any thought of a Mystics comeback, as she scored eight of the Aces’ first 11 points in the fourth quarter before coach Bill Laimbeer sat her with the game well out of reach and Las Vegas leading by 92-70.

WHAT’S NEXT

The best-of-five series resumes in Las Vegas on Tuesday for Game 4.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.