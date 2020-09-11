Betnijah Laney had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Monique Billings added 13 points and eight boards for Atlanta, which closes the regular season Sunday against Washington.
DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut with 17 points and eight rebounds. Natisha Hiedeman and Kaila Charles each scored 13 points, and Alyssa Thomas had nine points and nine rebounds. The Sun’s next game will be in the playoffs.
Bonner scored 11 points in the first half, making all three of her shots from behind the arc, as the Sun held a 36-33 lead.
