Charles has season-high 29 points, Mercury beat Fever 93-80

INDIANAPOLIS — Tina Charles scored a season-high 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting, Diana Taurasi hit four 3-pointers and had 17 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 93-80 on Wednesday night.
DeShields finished with 16 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 13 for Phoenix (6-9). The Mercury have won four of their last five games following a seven-game losing streak.
Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (4-13) with 20 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Queen Egbo scored 14 points and Victoria Vivians added 10 but shot just 4 of 17 from the field. NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 overall selection in April’s draft, tied her season low with four points on 1-of-7 shooting but grabbed 14 rebounds — for the second consecutive game.
The Fever, who beat Minnesota 84-80 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak, have lost 11 of their last 13 games.
