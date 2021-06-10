Ariel Atkins scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half, Theresa Plaisance added 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks, and Myisha Hines-Allen scored 10 points for Washington (4-5). Atkins was 7 of 10 from the field, but the rest of her teammates combined to shoot 23 for 61 (37.7%).
Washington held Los Angeles to 32.8% shooting and outrebounded the Sparks 43-31.
Te’a Cooper scored 11 points and Brittney Sykes added 10 for Los Angeles (4-4). Kristi Toliver faced her former team for the first time this season and scored three points in 24 minutes.
__
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports