Courtney Vandersloot added 15 points, five rebounds and 12 assists for Chicago. Kahleah Copper had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Vandersloot became the fifth player in WNBA history to reach 1,900 assists, joining Ticha Penicheiro, Sue Bird, Lindsay Whalen and Diana Taurasi. Vandersloot finished with 219 assists (9.95 per game) to set a single-season record for assists per game.
Ogunbowale was 13 of 26 from the field, 3 of 6 from distance, and made 9 of 10 at the free-throw line for Dallas. Marina Mabrey and Kayla Thornton each scored 11 points.
Liz Cambage was the last WNBA player to reach the 40-point mark in 2018. Ogunbowale scored 39 points in a win over Washington on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.