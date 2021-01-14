Wade has gone 32-24 (.565) in his two seasons with the Sky, the highest winning percentage in franchise history.
“James has done a remarkable job of establishing a winning environment, culture, and team camaraderie,” said Sky Owner Michael Alter. “He is an excellent teacher and coach, both on and off the court. This well-deserved extension represents continuity for our team and we are proud to have James lead us forward.”
The Sky have made the playoffs in both of Wade’s seasons.
