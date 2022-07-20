Chicago wins 5th straight to clinch WNBA playoff spot

CHICAGO — Allie Quigley scored 18 points, Emma Meesseman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 78-74 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.

Meesseman made a reverse layup to give Chicago a 76-72 lead and Kahleah Copper grabbed an offensive rebound on the Sky’s next possession before making 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead. After a timeout, Breanna Stewart made a driving layup with 10.7 seconds left to pull Seattle within three points, but Copper went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line at the other end.