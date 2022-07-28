The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
WNBA

Cloud, Atkins lead Mystics past Wings 87-77

July 28, 2022 at 10:29 p.m. EDT
Washington Mystics on the bench celebrate a 3-pointer against the Dallas Wings during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins scored 14 points apiece and the Washington Mystics breezed to an 87-77 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

Cloud had seven assists and Atkins handed out six for Washington (18-11). The other three starters — Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin — all scored 13. The Mystics have won three straight and five of six.

Teaira McCowan had season highs of 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead Dallas (12-16), which fell to 5-9 at home. Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points and six boards, while Allisha Gray scored 12.

The Mystics used a 32-point second quarter to turn a 24-14 lead into a 56-36 advantage at halftime.

Washington shot 56.4% from the floor, including 9 of 15 from 3-point range, but struggled at the foul line (16 of 24).

The Wings shot 38,4% overall, made only 5 of 22 from distance (22.7%) and sank just 16 of 27 free throws (59,3%).

