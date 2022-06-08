Cloud makes go-ahead free throw, Mystics hold off Sky 84-82

WASHINGTON — Ariel Atkins scored 19 points, Natasha Cloud made two free throws with six seconds left and the Washington Mystics held off the Chicago Sky 84-82 on Wednesday night to avenge a loss Sunday.
Chicago’s Candace Parker had a shot blocked but got her own rebound and converted a three-point play with 27.9 to tie it at 82. Cloud dribbled down the clock, drove to the basket and was fouled before making two free throws. After a timeout, Chicago got it inside to Parker, but her left-handed layup didn’t hit the rim as time expired.
Alysha Clark added a season-high 18 points, Shakira Austin scored 14 and Cloud finished with 11 for Washington (8-5). Atkins also had seven rebounds and five assists.
Tianna Hawkins started the second half for Washington’s Elena Delle Donne, who played just seven minutes before leaving with lower back tightness.
Parker had 16 points and nine rebounds for Chicago (7-4), which beat the Mystics 91-82 on Sunday. Kahleah Copper and Rebekah Gardner each added 12 points, and Allie Quigley and Azura Stevens had 11 points apiece.
