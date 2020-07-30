Azura Stevens had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Cheyenne Parker added 16 points and 10 boards for the Sky (2-1).
Crystal Dangerfield made two free throws to give the Lynx a 12-point lead with 3:26 to play, but Parker hit a 3-pointer eight seconds later to spark a 10-3 run that trimmed Chicago’s deficit to 79-74 when Stevens made a 3 with 1:41 to go.
Collier answered with a layup, but Courtney Vandersloot made a layup and then Diamond DeShields had a steal and a layup to make it a three-point game with 53.6 seconds left.
After two free throws by Collier, Allie Quigley’s 3-pointer capped the scoring with 38.2 remaining.
Vandersloot missed two potential tying layups in the final seven seconds and Gabby Williams couldn’t convert an alley-oop at the buzzer.
