Connecticut beats Indiana 88-69 for 4th straight victory

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Brionna Jones scored 18 points and Jonquel Jones added 16 to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-69 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

DeWanna Bonner added 12 points and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Connecticut (10-3). DiJonai Carrington went 5 of 5 from the floor for the second straight game and finished with 12 points.