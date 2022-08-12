The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Connecticut secures No. 3 seed in WNBA playoffs

August 12, 2022 at 12:42 a.m. EDT
Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams, left, tries to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Sparks forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa, center, and guard Brittney Sykes during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LOS ANGELES — Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-69 on Thursday night.

Connecticut (24-11) clinched the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs, with Las Vegas (25-10) and Chicago (25-10) both holding tiebreakers over the Sun. Los Angeles (13-22) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones each scored in double figures in the first half, combining for 38 points to help Connecticut lead 54-43.

Brionna Jones finished with 16 points and Bonner had 13 points and seven assists for Connecticut. Jonquel Jones recorded her 268th career block for Connecticut, passing Taj McWilliams-Franklin for the most in franchise history.

Brittney Sykes scored 18 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 10 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles.

