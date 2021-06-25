Brittney Sykes had 14 points and Karlie Samuelson added 13 for Los Angeles (6-7). The Sparks got 53 points off their bench, while Washington had eight.
Leilani Mitchell made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Washington (7-7), which only played seven because of injuries. Charles had 25 points and 10 rebounds — ending her two-game streak of scoring at least 30 points.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was in attendance.
___
