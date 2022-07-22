Copper, Allemand lead Sky to 89-83 win over Wings

CHICAGO — Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Julie Allemand had 11 of her season-high 13 in the fourth quarter and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 89-83 on Friday night.
The Wings trailed by 14 late in the first half but scored six consecutive points in the fourth quarter to make it 75-74 and give Dallas its first lead of the game when Tyasha Harris hit a floater with 6:57 to play. Allemand answered with a three-point play to put Chicago back in front about a minute later but Arike Ogunbowale made a 3-pointer to give Dallas an 80-79 lead with 4 minutes to go.
Allemand hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup — both assisted by Meesseman — to give the Sky the lead for good with 3:01 remaining.
Ogunbowale hit another 3 to pull the Wings to 84-83 but Parker scored inside and Allemand made 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 90 seconds to seal it.
Ogunbowale finished with 28 points. Isabelle Harrison scored 18 on 8-of-10 shooting for Dallas (11-15), Teaira McCowan added 15 points and Kayla Thornton scored 11.
