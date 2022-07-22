Copper, Allemand lead Sky to 89-83 win over Wings

Candace Parker had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Chicago (21-6), which has won six straight. Emma Meesseman added 13 points, a season-high nine assists and three blocks, and Allie Quigley scored 10 points.

The Wings trailed by 14 late in the first half but scored six consecutive points in the fourth quarter to make it 75-74 and give Dallas its first lead of the game when Tyasha Harris hit a floater with 6:57 to play. Allemand answered with a three-point play to put Chicago back in front about a minute later but Arike Ogunbowale made a 3-pointer to give Dallas an 80-79 lead with 4 minutes to go.