Jewell Loyd led Seattle (16-6) with a season-high 26 points, but missed a good look at a potential tying layup as time expired. Magbegor had a career-best 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Epiphanny Prince scored 13 points and Mercedes Russell added 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Quigley hit a 3-pointer to make it 79-79 with 46 seconds left in regulation and, eventually, force OT. Seattle’s Jordin Canada missed two free throws with 8.7 seconds left and Quigley missed a 30-foot potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Seattle played without 2020 Finals MVP Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, who both rested after helping the U.S. team to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and then leading the Storm to a 79-57 win over the Connecticut Sun in the Commissioner’s Cup title game Thursday night in Phoenix.