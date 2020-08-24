Her brothers David and Michael have both played professionally in Germany. David currently plays in the G League for the South Bay Lakers.
Herner TC, located near Dortmund, was 13-8 in March when the league was cancelled because of the coronavirus.
John Stockton played 19 seasons for the Jazz and holds the NBA record for assists (15,806). A point guard, Stockton played on the US Olympic “Dream Team” in 1992 and is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.