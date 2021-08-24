Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Ariel Atkins each added 10 points for Washington (9-14). Emma Meesseman, the MVP of the 2019 WNBA Finals, announced prior to the game that she will not return to the court this season.
“The whole summer I thought and believed I would join the Mystics again after the European Championship and the Olympics, but it turns out the only right decision is to take some extra time for myself,” Meesseman said.
Nia Coffey was the only player in double figures for Los Angeles (10-14) with 15 points. Nneka Ogwumike was 3 for 11 from the field and finished with six points and six rebounds. The Sparks were held to 35.7% shooting and saw their four-game winning streak end.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports