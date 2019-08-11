WASHINGTON — Emma Meesseman scored a season-high 25 points, Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 101-78 on Sunday.

Aerial Powers added 20 points and Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 for the Mystics. Washington (17-7) has won three games in a row and eight of its last nine.

Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer that gave the Mystics the lead for good and sparked a 14-4 run that made it 25-16.

Odyssey Sims led Minnesota (12-12) with 20 points and eight assists.

The Mystics shot 54.8% (34 of 62) from the field and made 27 of 29 from the foul line — their season high for free throw attempts and tying their season mark for free throws made.

Washington, which leads the WNBA in scoring (87.3 points per game — more than five points higher than any other team in the league), scored at least 100 points for the third time this season.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.