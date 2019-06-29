WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Washington Mystics hand the Connecticut Sun one of the worst defeats in WNBA history with a 102-59 rout on Saturday.

The game was a matchup of the top two teams in the league and Washington (9-3) quickly turned it into a rout for its fifth straight win.

The Mystics had lost their two previous matchups with the Sun this season, but shot 53% from the field with 13 3-pointers and made all 21 of their free throws. Connecticut (9-4), which had its worst offensive and defensive games of the season, has now lost three straight.

Delle Donne scored four quick points to start a 9-0 for a double-figure lead midway through the first quarter. It was 29-15 after one quarter and 56-30 at the half as the Mystics, easily topped their league-leading average of 85.5 points a game and established a new season-low on defense.

Ariel Atkins added 15 points for Washington and Tianna Hawkins was one of three reserves in double figures with 12, her fifth-straight double-figure game off the bench.

Jonquel Jones was the only Sun in double figures with 15.

