Kelsey Mitchell made a pull-up jumper to pull Indiana to a 60-all tie with 4 minutes left in the third quarter but DeShields answered with a jumper and then made two free throws as Chicago scored 14 of the next 18 points to take the lead for good.
DeShields made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and finished with seven rebounds, a season-high six assists and two steals. Allie Quigley scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed a career-high tying eight rebounds for the Sky.
Mitchell finished with a season-high 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting for Indiana. Emma Cannon had a career-best 19 points and eight rebounds and Lindsay Allen added 10 points and a career-high 10 assists — the third-year guard’s first double-double.
