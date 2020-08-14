Jasmine Thomas and Brionna Jones each had 15 points for Connecticut (4-6), which has won four of its last five games. Bonner became the 22nd player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points. She also moved into 19th on the career rebounding list.
Kahleah Copper scored 17 points for Chicago (6-4). Allie Quigley added 16 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and seven assists.
