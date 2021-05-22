Jasmine Thomas scored 15 points and Natisha Hiedeman had 12 for Connecticut (4-0).
Skylar Diggins-Smith led Phoenix (2-2) with 20 points and Diana Taurasi added 13. Brittney Griner was held to six points, on 3-of-11 shooting, with five rebounds and four blocks.
Connecticut scored the first 11 points of the game and made five 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Sun finished 10 of 26 from 3-point range.
