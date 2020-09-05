Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas, who had seven assists, were back in the starting lineup after missing a 93-78 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday because of injuries.
The Sun closed the third quarter with a 17-8 run — with seven points from Bonner and six from Jones — to take a 76-58 lead.
Indiana (5-14) has lost seven straight.
Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 16 points, Teaira McCowan added 15 and Tiffany Mitchell 12. Indiana had 19 turnovers.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.