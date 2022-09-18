Diamond DeShields chronicles FIBA World Cup in Sydney

The city is beautiful and the weather is perfect, so it’s been really nice to be able to take in such beautiful views. Our hotel is RIGHT across the way from the Opera House (Thanks USA Basketball!!), and so now I can officially check that off my bucket list of “things to see.”

SYDNEY — Been in Sydney for about 3 days now. At first, I didn’t think the jet lag was that bad, but I definitely hit a wall today. I think we all did.

There are quite a few things I’d like to do before leaving Sydney, so I’m hoping I can get over the jet lag soon so that I’m able to at least go explore a bit more. I DEFINITELY want to see what the fashion scene is like out here, so I’ve been doing a bit of research on where some good spots are to go shopping. There are also a few really dope restaurants I’d like to try.