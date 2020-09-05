The Mercury (12-7) led by seven at halftime and built an 18-point lead late in the third quarter, with Diggins-Smith and Cunningham each scoring eight points in the period. The Liberty got within eight in the fourth before an 11-1 run — capped by Vaughn’s jumper — put the game away.
Joyner Holmes had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Liberty, Layshia Clarendon added 12 points, Kia Nurse 11 and Jazmine Jones 10. They have lost four straight.
