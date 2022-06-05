Diggins-Smith leads Mercury past Sparks 81-74 to end skid

Placeholder while article actions load

Diana Taurasi finished with 19 points and seven assists for the Mercury (3-8), who ended a seven-game losing streak. Diamond DeShields had 11 points and Shey Peddy pitched in with 10 points and two steals.

PHOENIX — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a season-high 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting to lead the Phoenix Mercury to an 81-74 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and seven rebounds to pace the Sparks (5-7). No other Sparks starter scored more than eight. Brittney Sykes totaled 14 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench. Reserve Chennedy Carter added 10 points and three assists.