Kia Vaughn replaced Griner in the starting lineup and had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Mercury (15-10). They have won six straight.
Natasha Howard led New York (11-16) with 18 points. Sabrina Ionescu finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. She was one assist short of tying Sheryl Swoopes’ WNBA record of two triple-doubles.
SKY 73, STORM 69
EVERETT, Wash. — Kahleah Copper matched her career high with 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting and Chicago rallied to beat Seattle.
Chicago (13-12) is in the sixth position in the eight-team playoff, while the No. 3 Storm (18-9) have clinched a playoff spot. The Sky have won both games against Seattle this season, with the teams set to meet again Sunday in Everett.
Stefanie Dolson had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench for Chicago, and Azurá Stevens had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Breanna Stewart scored 18 points for the Storm. Seattle shot 36.8% and had 17 turnovers.