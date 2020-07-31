Rookie Jazmine Jones scored a season-high 20 points to lead New York and Clarendon scored 16. Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, left in the second quarter due to a left ankle injury and did not return. She had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 12 minutes.
WINGS 76, FEVER 73
BRADENTON, Fla. — Satou Sabally had season highs of 23 points and 17 rebounds and made critical plays down the stretch as Dallas overcame a 14-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Indiana.
Arike Ogunbowale scored 15 points and Kayla Thornton added 11 for the Wings (2-1).
Candice Dupree and Tiffany Mitchell led Indiana (1-2) with 11 points apiece.
