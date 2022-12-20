Dream coach Wright, GM Padover get 5-year extensions

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream made long-term commitments to their management team by giving coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover five-year contract extensions on Tuesday. The extension carry through the 2027 season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Wright was named AP Coach of the Year following her first season in Atlanta. The Dream finished 14-22 after winning only eight games in 2021.

“We are essentially building the Atlanta Dream from scratch, and that takes time,” primary Dream owner Larry Gottesdiener said in a statement released by the team. “What Tanisha and Dan accomplished with this team in less than a year is extraordinary, and is something that should put the sports world on notice of exciting things to come from our franchise.”

Padover made a trade which gave the team the No. 1 selection in the WNBA draft, with which the Dream took Rhyne Howard, who was named rookie of the year and an All-Star.

“I feel extremely blessed to partner with an organization that has a long-term perspective, is willing to invest heavily, and honors the work that Dan and I are doing to build an organization in the right way” Wright said. “Our staff and players set a foundation last year and knowing that ownership trusts us to accomplish the goals that we have all set is exciting.”

