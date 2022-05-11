Dream hold off Sparks behind Howard's 21 points

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Rookie Rhyne Howard scored 21 points, including five of Atlanta’s 13 3-pointers, and the Dream held off the Los Angeles Sparks 77-75 on Wednesday night.

Howard made a 3-pointer in the corner with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter for a seven-point lead, but Atlanta did not score again. The No. 1 pick in the draft was called for a charge with 16.3 seconds left for Atlanta’s third straight possession with a turnover.