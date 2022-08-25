Dream's Rhyne Howard landslide pick as WNBA rookie of year

ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard was an overwhelming choice as WNBA rookie of the year on Thursday.
Howard, who played at Kentucky, was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft. She led all rookies in points, assists, steals and minutes per game.
Among all players, Howard ranked 11th in scoring. Her 85 3-pointers ranked third in the league, while setting a league record for rookies. She swept the four rookie of the month awards during the season.
