“I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday,” Williams said on Twitter on Monday. “I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning every day so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again, I apologize to all attached and I will be better moving forward.”
The WNBA issued a statement, saying: “We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information.”
Williams averaged a career-best 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season. Bradford averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, although her season ended in August because of a foot injury. Both are free agents.
“The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization,” the Dream said in a statement. “We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps.”
