Paris Kea scored a career-high 21 points and Kia Nurse, who went over 1,000 career points, added 18 for the Liberty (2-18). Jazmine Jones had 10 rebounds and nine points.
Trailing by four at the half, New York grabbed the lead back midway through the third quarter until Kelsey Mitchell completed a three-point play with 38 seconds to tie.
The game matched up the only two teams already eliminated from playoff contention. New York has lost six straight.
