Elena Delle Donne scored 28 points, Kristi Toliver had six of her 17 in overtime and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 95-88 on Friday night.

Both teams entered the game with three-game losing streaks, with the Mystics playing those three games without Delle Donne because of a broken nose.

Wearing a protective facemask and special edition “The Lion King” shoes, Delle Donne went 10 of 22 from the field, going 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and grabbed 15 rebounds. Her step-back 12-footer from the left baseline tied it at 81 with 5.8 seconds left in regulation. Thanks to Toliver’s defense, Indiana did not get off a final shot.

Emma Meesseman added 13 points for Washington (10-6).

Erica Wheeler led Indiana (6-13) with 18 points. The Fever lost their eighth straight home game, tying a franchise record from 2000.

SUN 98, DREAM 69

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Bria Holmes scored 17 points and Connecticut routed Atlanta for its third straight victory.

Jasmine Thomas added 14 points, Jonquel Jones has 12, Alyssa Thomas 11 and Morgan Tuck 10. The Eastern Conference-leading Sun (12-6) were 11 of 26 from 3-point range and shot 49% overall to win for the 15th time in their last 16 home games.

Brittney Sykes scored 26 points for the last-place Dream (5-13).

