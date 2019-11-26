In addition, Indiana announced vice president of basketball operations Tamika Catchings will now be the team’s general manager, too.
Stanley, a two-time All-American from Immaculata College, posted a 415-224 record in 21 seasons as a college head coach, winning back-to-back AIAW championships in 1979 and 1980 and the 1985 NCAA championship with Old Dominion. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.
