Damiris Dantas led Minnesota (1-1) with 18 points. Fowles finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Sue Bird hit a 3-pointer to give Seattle (2-0) the lead for good — at 27-24 — midway through the second quarter. Rachel Banham made a 3 to trim Minnesota’s deficit to 48-45 about four minutes into the third but was called for a technical foul several seconds later. Jewell Loyd hit the ensuing free throw, sparking a 15-2 run that gave Seattle a 16-point lead with two minutes left in the period and the Lynx trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Bird hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 16 points.
