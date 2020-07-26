Shenise Johnson scored 13 points for Minnesota and rookie Crystal Dangerfield 10 in her WNBA debut.
Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. DeWanna Bonner, a three-time All-Star who signed as a free agent this offseason, added 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Collier hit a 3-pointer and, after the Sun’s Brionna Jones made a put-back layup to make it 65-all, Dangerfield made another 3 to give Minnesota the lead for good with 3:21 to play.
The Lynx missed their first 11 3-point shots before making four of their last six over the final 10-plus minutes.
