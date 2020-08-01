Jasmine Thomas hit a 3-pointer to pull Connecticut (0-4) even at 65-all with 6:50 to play but Minnesota scored the next 11 points as the Sun went scoreless for five-plus minutes. Damiris Dantas scored all five of her points during that stretch and finished with eight rebounds and two steals.
DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 28 points, including five 3-pointers, and Brionna Jones had a season-high 15 points. Bonner, acquired from the Phoenix Mercury this offseason in exchange for three first-round draft picks, is averaging a career-best 27.5 points per game this season.
Connecticut shot just 34.9% (22 of 63) from the field and was outrebounded 40-27.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.