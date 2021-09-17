The Lynx were up seven midway through the third quarter before closing with a 13-4 run to lead 70-54. The Fever, playing their third game in six days with only seven players available, never threatened in the fourth quarter.
Napheesa Collier finished with 17 points and Crystal Dangerfield added 15 for Minnesota.
Kelsey Mitchell matched her season high with 26 points and with nine field goals, joining Candice Dupree (once) and Tamika Catchings (three times) as the only Indiana players to reach 200 field goals in a season.
___
