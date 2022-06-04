Gray, Ogunbowale help Wings beat Storm 68-51

Placeholder while article actions load

Sabally hit a 3-pointer to give the Wings a 31-27 lead at halftime, and Dallas scored 15 of the first 21 second-half points to stretch its lead to 13. Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer from the logo just before the shot clock expired midway through the third quarter and she made another deep 3 that made it 52-39.

Breanna Stewart had 27 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Storm, and Jewell Loyd scored 13 points. The rest of the team combined to score just 11 of the team’s 51 points — the franchise’s fewest since scoring 45 in a 23-point loss to the Tulsa Shock (now the Dallas Wings) on June 6, 2015 — and made just 5 of 25 from the field.