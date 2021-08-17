Isabelle Harrison had 15 points and six rebounds and Jefferson had 11 points, five rebounds and eight assists for Dallas (10-13). The Wings outrebounded Chicago 45-32.
Satou Sabally missed her second straight game for Dallas with an injury.
Quigley led Chicago (11-11) with 27 points in 26 minutes. Kahleah Copper added 16 points and Azura Stevens 14.
Copper and Candace Parker each went down with apparent ankle injuries in the third quarter. Copper returned to the court early in the fourth, but Parker remained on the Chicago bench with ice wrapped around her left ankle.
