Down 63-59 entering the forth quarter, Los Angeles (11-3) but took the lead at the 5:01 mark on a 3-pointer by Gray. She added another 3-pointer on the Sparks’ next possession to make it 75-71. Connecticut only made one field goal in the final two minutes, getting outscored 21-13 in the frame.
Rookie Te’a Cooper scored 14 points and Candace Parker had 12 points and seven assists for Los Angeles. Parker was 5 of 8 from the field to move into 12th on the WNBA career list for field goals.
Alyssa Thomas had 19 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut (6-9), which turned it over 23 times. DeWanna Bonner added 13 points, Jasmine Thomas had 12 points and six assists and Brionna Jones scored 10 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.