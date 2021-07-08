She warmed up before the game, but didn’t play.
The Aces (14-5) had their four-game win streak snapped and fell a game behind the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm. Las Vegas is two games behind Seattle for the Western Conference spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship with two games to play.
Griner scored six consecutive points before Diggins-Smith hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 run to open overtime and the Mercury led the rest of the way.
A’ja Wilson had 25 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray added 19 points and six assists and Liz Cambage scored 16 points.
The Mercury shot 2 of 19 from the field and committed five turnovers as they were outscored 20-8 in the third quarter. Kia Nurse hit a 3-pointer to give Phoenix an 11-point lead with about 3 1/2 minutes after halftime but the Aces scored the next 18 points over a six-minute span.
Cunningham missed the second of two free throws but Griner grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with 15.9 seconds left. Griner made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to give Mercury an 84-82 lead and Wilson made two foul shots on the other end before Cambage blocked a potential winning shot by Griner at the end of regulation.
